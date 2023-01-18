Melton news

Signing up for the scheme ensures carers receive the right advice and support as well as being recognised for the valuable role they play within their communities.

Leicestershire County Council and community-based Leicestershire Support for Carers are promoting the identity card.

Councillor Christine Radford, cabinet member for adults and communities at County Hall, said: "It's so important that all carers understand their rights.

"Having a passport means they can access the support available to them as soon as they need it.

"This could be you or someone you know who may have only recently become a carer, or someone who has been taking on caring responsibilities for many years without support."

Mrs Radford added: “I want to encourage every unpaid carer in Leicestershire to come forward and register for their carers passport through our Support for Carers service. It’s a quick and easy way to get your caring role recognised by other organisations."

A local unpaid carer who has the passport says: “It's turned out to be an absolute godsend. I'm grateful for it as it’s been so helpful in hospital settings."

Another commented: “I met another lady wearing her carers passport the other day, and we instantly had something in common considering we’d never met before. We chatted for some time because we were in the same boat. We exchanged our phone numbers and have arranged to go out together for a coffee.”

