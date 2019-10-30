Trio ‘brave the shave’ for Melton colleague who has cancer

A woman who was diagnosed with cancer has praised the support of three work colleagues after they had their heads shaved to raise money for a charity which helps sufferers.

Mum-of-four Lisa Kidd got the terrible news that she had the disease this summer and she has been indebted to the support of her Macmillan nurse ever since.

From left, employees at Melton's Pets At Home, Graham Shipton, Helen Rigby and Xander Ambrose, before having their heads shaved for their fundraising effort in support of colleague Lisa Kidd EMN-191030-104520001

Fellow employees at Melton’s Pets At Home store wanted to show their solidarity for Lisa by raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Store manager Graham Shipton, together with colleagues Helen Rigby and Xander Ambrose took the drastic step of having their heads shaved and they have so far raised more than £500.

Lisa told the Melton Times: “Everybody knows somebody affected by this awful disease and this July I found myself diagnosed with the early stages of bone marrow cancer.

“Already my Macmillan nurse has been amazing and this is what has prompted my colleagues to do what they have.

“The support they have given me and are continuing to give me is incredible.

“They really are amazing and we are so proud of them.”

Lisa (45) is married to John and also has three step-children as well as her four other children.

She urged local people to get behind the fundraising, adding: “The total is still going up but they have raised about £800 so far.”

Go online at www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/helen-rigby to pledge money for the cause.