Here’s what holidaymakers need to know 🌴

Holidaymakers could unknowingly be putting themselves into legal trouble by bringing vapes abroad.

Many countries have strict rules around the use of vapes, with some banning them completely.

Penalties for breaking some destinations rules vary from fines to prison time.

It’s vital that before you travel you check the rules on vaping.

The end of the summer holidays is on the horizon, but any holidaymakers planning on a last minute trip abroad need to be aware of what could happen if they travel with a vape.

With the UK government announcing new restrictions on the sale and purchase of vapes, other countries are also following suit, with some imposing huge fines or even worse, imposing prison time to people who break the law.

With this in mind, it’s important for holidaymakers to be aware of any changing laws at their holiday destination before they jet off. Vape expert Markus Lindblad from Vape Globe, reveals everything you need to know about vaping abroad this summer.

Can you take your vape on a plane?

Travelling with a vape is allowable, but it will vary depending on the destination. It's recommended to consult the customs department of the country you plan to visit to ensure that they allow the transport of e-cigarettes.

It’s also important to note that you must not use your vape whilst on an aeroplane.

Can you pack a vape in your luggage?

Vape devices and e-cigarettes should not be packed in checked luggage. They should only be packed in carry-on luggage, with a maximum of 20 batteries.

Refills and e-liquids must also be kept in hand luggage with a maximum bottle size of 100ml. Both of these items need to be packed in your hand luggage, not in your checked in baggage due to the lithium batteries inside the vape. Airport security can confiscate the items and you might be called back to open and check your luggage.

What are the vaping laws abroad?

Each country will have its own laws around vaping, with some issuing huge fines and even prison time if you are caught breaking vape laws. Here are the vaping laws you need to know for some of the most popular holiday destinations:

Turkey

While not banned outright, you can’t actually buy any vape kits or e-liquids in Turkey as none have been successfully licensed, so the sale of vapes is illegal. However, you are allowed to use any vapes you have brought with you without fear. Turkey also doesn’t allow the use of vapes indoors.

Spain

In Spain, people are already banned from smoking on beaches in several areas. The Balearic Islands made 28 of their beaches no-smoking areas in 2023 and all 10 Barcelona beaches also prohibit smoking and vaping.

Anyone, including British holidaymakers, caught breaking the rules could be faced with fines of up to €2,000 euros. Spain has also approved a new anti-smoking plan which limits where people can smoke, increases tobacco prices and includes a crackdown on vaping.

France

The French parliament has voted unanimously to ban single-use e-cigarettes. The law still needs to go through government approval and backing by the EU. If both approve the bill, the government said it hopes the ban against disposable vapes will be effective by September 2024.

Portugal

In Portugal, vaping is treated the same way as smoking and is regulated in accordance with the EU Tobacco Products Directive. Vaping is banned in all public enclosed spaces, bars, restaurants, and clubs with fines of up to €750 for disobeying the law.

Italy

Vapes are legal in Italy, both to purchase and to use. They are banned in enclosed spaces and Veneto and Sardinia are completely smoke-free, with fines ranging from €27.50 up to €550.

Greece

Disposable vapes are still legal in Greece. You can purchase them without a prescription and there are no legal restrictions on their use in public places. However, there are some regulations that you need to be aware of, such as the maximum nicotine content and the size of the e-liquid cartridges.

USA

In America, vaping laws will vary depending on what state you are visiting. Some prohibit vapes in every location where smoking is also forbidden, whilst others have no laws at all regarding vaping.

For example, vaping is prohibited in restaurants in Florida but allowed in bars in some localities, such as Miami. In California, e-cigarette use is prohibited in workplaces and many public spaces, including restaurants and bars. Vaping fines vary depending on the state from $50 up to $500.

Australia

The strictest country of all is Australia. All vapes are illegal in Australia and can even result in prison time with a sentence of up to two years and fines of around £24,000. If you’re planning to travel to Australia this summer make sure you leave the vapes at home.

The full list of countries that have banned disposable vapes are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, North Korea, Ethiopia, Gambia, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Syria, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Uruguay, Vanuatu and Venezuela.

