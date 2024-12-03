Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Leicestershire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Leicestershire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Dr S J C Clay - The Cottage Surgery, Woodhouse Eaves There were 224 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr S J C Clay - The Cottage Surgery in Woodhouse Eaves. The response rate was 46%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 85% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Rosemead Drive Surgery - Oadby There were 326 survey forms sent out to patients at Rosemead Drive Surgery in Oadby. The response rate was 39%, with 128 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 14% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Quorn Medical Centre - Loughborough There were 253 survey forms sent out to patients at Quorn Medical Centre in Loughborough. The response rate was 38%, with 95 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 73% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales