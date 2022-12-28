Melton community first responder, Tim Frisby

Tim is a community first responder (CFR) in the Melton area – he has been trained by East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) as a local person who can potentially give vital emergency aid before an ambulance crew can reach a patient.

He was on call for 24 hours across the Christmas holiday and will also be available to respond during the New Year celebrations this weekend.

Tim, who has been doing it for 15 years, said: “Christmas to me is like any other day, and just because it is Christmas, it doesn’t stop people across Melton being ill and needing our help.

“My children are older now and my wife is a nurse, so they understand the wider picture and why I want to give my time to help others.

“Myself and my colleague Peter Scott will be out covering our respective areas as we have done for many years and making sure that our colleagues at EMAS are supported in responding to patients.”

With so much experience of working over Christmas, Tim says you can usually plan out how the day is going to go and what kind of calls will come up.

“I think with everyone having the same routine and traditions over Christmas day each year, getting the grandparents round, eating at the same time, opening presents at the same time, you do find a pattern in the jobs you attend.

“Usually by late afternoon, granny has gone for a nap and can’t get downstairs, and into the evening you’re going to those who have over indulged just a little bit too much.”

For Tim, working as a CFR puts things into perspective and he wants people to remember, especially this year, that the most important thing is having the ones you love around you and that people are there for you in your time of need.

“As a CFR, you come across people from all walks of life in many different circumstances and it really makes you realise what is important,” he added.

“I never ask for presents anymore because I wouldn’t want anyone to sacrifice living standards for the sake of a gift.

"I think that is even more evident this year.

“Being able to help someone and their family in a time of need is the most important gift to me.”

Meanwhile, ambulance crews across the region decided to cancel their second strike planned for yesterday (Wednesday).

Instead EMAS members of the GMB trade union will go on strike on January 11.

Ben Holdaway, EMAS director of operations, welcomed the move after saying the first strike action, on Wednesday December 21, was ‘an immensely challenging day’.