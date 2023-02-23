Olympic legend Duncan Goodhew promotes this year's Swimathon, from left, Paralympian Grace Harvey, Team GB’s Joe Litchfield, Paralympian Jordan Catchpole and Team GB’s Jacob Peters and Sarah Vasey PHOTO Swimathon.

The town’s Waterfield Leisure Centre is hosting Swimathon 2023 from May 12 to 14 and 1980 Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew, wants to get as many people swimming in it as possible.

There are a variety of distances to choose from - from 400m up to 30.9km - and swimmers of all ages can take, individually or as part of a team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, which takes place from April 28 to May 21, and choose a time and venue that suits them.

Organisers will also contribute £2.50 from every entry fee to a fund to safeguard the future of community swimming pools, with the threat to their future existence posed by rising energy costs.

Swimathon president, Duncan (65), who achieved his Olympic glory in Moscow, said of the fundraiser: “It is a truly inclusive event with so many ways to take part for every level of swimmer.

"You don’t need to be the fittest or the fastest. You just need to try your best and enjoy yourself, while fundraising for two important charities who need our support. So, I’m urging people to sign up now, head down to the pool and see how swimming can change their lives - as well as benefitting others.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser and since it launched in 1986 more than 750,000 swimmers have raised over £55 million for charitable causes.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Leicestershire, Paula Young, said: “Swimathon is such a great way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming.

"There’s no greater motivation for taking part than helping to support causes that are close to the hearts of so many.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From proving the link between smoking and cancer to laying the foundations for modern radiotherapy – our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years.”