Take on a challenge in aid of Rainbows hospice
Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People is organising events for the year, which will all raise funds for babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses.
Some of the scheduled events include the Leicestershire Half Marathon, where Rainbows has been announced as the 2025 charity partner, two skydives in Nottingham, It’s a Knockout in Leicestershire, the Derby Abseil and the Loughborough Santa Run.
Claire Hoggan, Rainbows’ senior events officer, said: “January is a great time to sign up to an event and kick start the new year.
"We have lots of fun events and challenges for the year and we think there is something for everyone.
"All money raised goes to helping hundreds of families through their most difficult times whether that is at the hospice, in hospital or at home.”
Go to rainbows.co.uk/events to find out more.
