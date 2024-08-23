Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know ☀

Cancer charity Teenage Cancer Trust warns against new ‘sunburning’ trend.

Videos shared on social media platforms such as TikTok have suggested that going out in the sun without sun screen can give skin a ‘healthy boost’ or ‘burn off acne’.

A survey conducted by the charity revealed* that 73% of 18-24 year olds admit to getting sunburnt every year.

This is causing concern that people will be putting themselves at risk of developing skin cancer.

‘Sunburning’ is the latest social media trend that is causing concern amongst health professionals, with the cancer charity Teenage Cancer Trust warning that it could put people at risk of developing cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Videos shared as part of the online trend on platforms such as TikTok suggest that going out in the sun without sunscreen can give skin a ‘healthy boost’ or ‘burn off’ acne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A survey by the charity revealed* that 73% of 18-24 year olds admit to getting sunburnt every year. The research also found that three in 10 (30%) 18 to 24-year-olds incorrectly believe that harmful UV rays are only present in the summer when the sun is out, with a third believing a base tan can prevent you burning.

Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple your risk of developing skin cancer compared to someone who has never being burned. Here is everything you need to know about the new TikTok ‘sunburning’ trend and why it’s so dangerous.

What is TikTok ‘Sunburning’ trend?

The TikTok ‘Sunburning’ trend has seen social media users upload videos to suggest that going outside in the sun without sunscreen can give skin a ‘healthy boost’ or even ‘burn off’ acne.

Whilst the sun's UV rays may offer mild anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties according to Nivea, it can actually worsen acne and lead to more breakouts as after you have been in the sun your skin thickens and dries, producing more oil which can lead to more acne breakouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the dangers of sunburn?

Sunburn is skin damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays, whilst the symptoms may only be short-lived, getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple your risk of developing skin cancer compared to someone who has never being burned. Rosie Vare, Health Information Manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We really advise against young people actively going out in the sun trying to get sunburn. Not many people realise that getting sunburn just once every two years can triple your risk of skin cancer, compared to if you’ve never been burnt.”

Vare continues: “Melanoma is the most common skin cancer in young people and it can be caused by over exposure to the UV light that comes from the sun. UV light can also be found in sunbeds. Every day more than two young adults (aged 15-34) in the UK are diagnosed with skin cancer and skin cancer diagnoses have risen faster than any other types cancer in the UK in the last 30 years.”

Explaining: “Sun damage to your skin when you’re young can lead to skin cancer developing in later life, so it’s really important young people know how to stay safe in the sun to protect themselves.”

How to prevent sunburn?

If you are planning to go outside in the sun it’s important that you take measures to protect your skin from sunburn and the risk of developing skin cancer. The NHS recommend that you:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm

never burn

cover up with suitable clothing and sunglasses

take extra care with children

use at least factor 30 sunscreen

Vare adds: “You should always use a generous amount of water-resistant sun cream, at least SPF30 and with a UVA star rating of four or five. Keep the sun off your face with a hat and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes. The sun is strongest between 11am and 3pm so try to stay in the shade at these times and protect your skin when you are in the sun by wearing clothes where possible.”

Teenage Cancer Trust have information and advice on how to stay safe in the sun on their website, you can learn more on TeenageCancerTrust.org.