Some of the activities planned at the Dove Cottage Hospice fete and dog show

The event, from 11am to 3pm, will be held opposite the Stathern hospice with lots of family entertainment being planned.

The dog show will feature categories like Child’s Best Friend, Most Appealing Eyes and Best Rescue and, new this year, is an ‘animal encounters area’ where visitors can get close to animals.

Meanwhile, the entertainment arena will see Morris dancers performing, a children’s choir singing, a dance show and music from a local ukelele band.

There will be plenty for the children to get involved in with archery, bouncy castles, glitter tattoos and a remote control car challenge, as well as classic fairground games like splat the rat, hook a duck and teddy tombola.

An arts and crafts market will showcase local suppliers’ talents, with stalls including ceramics and art, gardenware, eco-cosmetics, jewellery, fused glass and children’s gifts.

Dove’s manager, Dan Smeeton, said: “Every year, we plan a bigger and better summer fete with lots of fun things to do for everyone in our local community.

"This year is no exception and we can’t wait to see you there.

"Money raised goes towards our care services so it’s a winning combination of enjoying a lovely day out and supporting a great cause.”

Refreshments will be available throughout the day, such as barbecue food, pizzas, ice cream and cakes, plus alcoholic drinks.

All money raised will go to providing day care for local people living with life-limiting illnesses, such as cancer, heart failure or a respiratory disorder.

