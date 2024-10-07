Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stoptober is back this October to encourage and support smokers to quit for good.

The average smoker makes 30 attempts to stop cigarettes.

A report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found around six million people over the age of 18 smoked in the UK in 2023.

It has also revealed the areas with the highest percentage of smokers in the UK.

Those stopping smoking will not only see health benefits but also can save money.

It comes as a report by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the areas in the UK with the highest percentage of smokers after collecting data on current smokers aged over 18 from 2019 to 2023.

It found that around six million people in 2023 were smokers in the UK, with Fenland being the smoking hotspot with the highest average percentage of current smokers at 22.1%.

It found that around six million people in 2023 were smokers in the UK, with Fenland being the smoking hotspot with the highest average percentage of current smokers at 22.1%.

What is Stoptober?

Stoptober is a campaign that helps to encourage and support smokers to quit smoking for good. It is based on the evidence that if a smoker makes it to 28 days smoke free that they are five times more likely to quit for good.

Where are the smoking hotspots in the UK?

A report by the ONS released on October 1, has revealed the areas in the UK with the highest percentage of smokers after collecting data on current smokers aged over 18 from 2019 to 2023. It revealed that Fenland in Cambridgeshire, had the highest average percentage of current smokers at 22.1%.

This was closely followed by Blackpool with the average percentage of current smokers at 21.3%. The authorities with the lowest average percentage of current smokers included Woking with 5.3% and St Albans with 5.7%.

Regionally across the UK, the percentage of smokers in 2023 was highest in Scotland at 13.5%, followed by Northern Ireland at 13.3%, Wales at 12.6% and England at 11.6%.

What are the benefits of stopping smoking?

The health benefits from stopping cigarettes for good happen almost instantly, with results felt in as little as 20 minutes. In that time, a smoker’s pulse rate will be returning to normal and after several hours on the same day, carbon monoxide levels in the blood will have halved.

After the first 48 hours of giving up, the body will have flushed out all carbon monoxide as the lungs work to clear out mucus. Lunches and dinners should start to taste better as the sense of smell and taste improve, and breathing will feel easier as the bronchial tubes have started to relax.

Smokers who are successful in quitting this Stoptober will notice that by the second week of the month their circulation will have improved as blood pumps easier to the heart and muscles.

Tips for stopping smoking

Well’s deputy superintendent George Sandhu recommends that anyone wanting to stop smoking should visit their local pharmacy to discuss what options might work best. He said: “Stoptober is a fantastic initiative which ultimately sees people quit smoking and become healthier. Whilst the first few days can be difficult, there are plenty of products which can help to keep customers from reaching for their cigarettes.”

Sandhu added: “We have a variety of products including nicotine sprays, patches and chewing gums which can sustain the urges throughout the first few days. Smokers see a quick improvement in their health after just a few days and if they last the month then it is likely that they might not ever decide to smoke a cigarette again.”

There are many helpful tips to help you quit smoking for good this Stoptober. Well Pharmacy recommend these top tips:

List your reasons Tell people you’re quitting If you have tried before, think what worked Use stop smoking aids Make a plan to avoid being tempted to smoke List your smoking triggers and how to avoid them Stay busy to avoid cravings Get out and exercise to keep the urge to smoke away

How much could you save by stopping smoking?

The average pack of cigarettes now costs £15.90, meaning that if you give up during Stoptober, the average 10-a-day smoker could end up saving £246.45. For heavy smokers on 60 cigarettes a day the savings from not lighting up this October alone are worth £1,478.70.

For yearly savings, if the average 10-a-day smoker managed to stay smoke free for an entire year, they could find themselves with an extra £2,901.75 to spare. Whilst 60-a-day smokers who manage 12 months without buying cigarettes would save more than £17,000, based on ONS figures.

The NHS can help offer support for anyone looking to stop smoking this Stoptober, you can find out more on NHS.UK.