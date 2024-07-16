“There is more work to do, particularly to improve patients’ ability to contact their practice and book an appointment.

A patients survey has been conducted for GP surgeries in Leicestershire and Rutland

Two-thirds of patients rated their GP surgery as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ but one in five said theirs was ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ and that it was difficult to book an appointment, in an extensive survey of practices in Leicestershire and Rutland.

The study was arranged in partnership between NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland and groups of practices, known as primary care networks, to understand the impact of new ways of working in general practice and how services could be improved.

Just under 30,000 patients responded to the survey, which was conducted in the first three months of this year, and the results have been published this week.

Among the aspects of their experience patients rated most highly were the helpfulness of the receptionist and the care they received from health professionals in the practice.

Results show 80 per cent of respondents found the receptionist helpful and at least 82 per cent had a good experience with the health professional who looked after them.

Two-thirds of respondents had a good overall experience of using their practice and the same proportion found it easy to use their surgery’s website for information or to access services.

Although 55 per cent of respondents found it easy to get through to their practice on the phone, others had issues trying to make appointments.

The survey report states: “Although 66 per cent of respondents give a ‘good’ or ‘very good’ rating of the overall experience of their GP practice, negative comments or concerns made about GP practices in the open-ended space on the survey outweigh positive comments by roughly two to one.

“By far the most common theme mentioned by respondents is that it is ‘hard to get GP appointments generally (e.g. hard to book, no availability, too many patients at the GP practice)’, with 19 per cent (5,629 respondents) citing this when asked to provide their comments about their GP practice.”

Dr Nil Sanganee, chief medical officer for NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland said: “We have received a fantastic response to the survey and would like to thank everyone who took the time to participate and provide us with such detailed insights to further progress our existing improvement plans.

"Practices work very differently now to what some patients may be used to, and it is heartening to hear how much patients still appreciate the help and care they receive from their local practice.

“There is more work to do, particularly to improve patients’ ability to contact their practice and book an appointment.

"Our practices are continuing to work hard in these areas, introducing new telephone and appointment systems, supporting patients to use new technology and using their mix of health professionals in creative ways.”

Patients from the following GP practices in the Melton area responded to the survey:

Latham House (Melton and Asfordby branch) – 30,763 patients, 667 responses (2 per cent);

Long Clawson Medical Practice – 6,024 patients, 282 (5 per cent);

Market Overton and Somerby Surgeries – 4,566 patients, 483 (11 per cent);

Stackyard Surgery (Croxton Kerrial) – 3,245 patients, 148 (5 per cent);

The County Practice, Syston – 10,966 patients, 138 (1 per cent);

The Jubilee Medical Practice, Syston – 10,088 patients, 706 (7 per cent).