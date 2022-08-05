Rainbows hospice to host first open day for three years

Erin decorates some cakes for her mum at Rainbows Hospice, which is preparing for its Open Day

The event, at the Loughborough centre, will be on Saturday September 17, will give visitors the opportunity to meet the dedicated care team, and hear first-hand how the charity is supporting local youngsters across the East Midlands.

Refreshments and stalls will also feature.

Alison Furlong, of Rainbows, said. “Open Day has always been a favourite here at Rainbows as it gives the community a chance to come and see what we do.

“It is about celebrating the incredible work that happens at Rainbows and a chance for people to experience the hospice through the eyes of our children, young people and their families.”

The event will run from 10am to 4pm. There is no charge to attend but a booking system is in place to help the charity manage numbers safely.