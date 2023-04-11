Adam Tate receives his Prime Minister's Points of Light award from Melton MP, Alicia Kearns

Adam Tate founded the Fahr Beyond organisation after being diagnosed with the genetically-inherited neurological disorder, Fahr’s, which usually affects people aged in their 40s and above.

And he has been chosen as the UK’s 2,006th winner of the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award, a daily award which recognises outstanding individual volunteers for the exceptional service they have given to their community.

Mr Sunak wrote a letter to Adam which reads: “I want to thank you for creating the world’s only charity dedicated exclusively to supporting

people with Fahr’s Disease.

“You know from your own experience just how important it is to learn more about this very rare disease and to support others who are affected by it.

“So it is fantastic that your charity Fahr Beyond is doing exactly that, as well as helping medical professionals recognise and accurately diagnose Fahr’s earlier.”

Adam was also congratulated by Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who said: “I am so pleased that Adam’s outstanding work has been so rightly recognised through the Points of Light Award programme.

"Adam has turned what must have been an incredibly distressing diagnosis, into a cause for positive change and improved research for those living with Fahr’s.”

Adam was first misdiagnosed with Fahr’s in 2014, after a CT scan following a zip line accident.

After a further six years of medical research, Adam received a definitive diagnosis of Fahr’s Disease.

This experience was the basis of Adam’s inspiration to launch the charity ‘Fahr Beyond’ in 2016 to offer greater support to fellow sufferers.

Adam said: “This is absolutely delightful news to have been awarded a Point of Light in recognition of my charity volunteering work through Fahr Beyond, helping to improve the lives of people with Fahr’s Disease and their families.

"This is not just a Point of Light for me, but it is a recognition of the incredible Fahr Beyond team.”

Fahr beyond offers a range of support services, including a social group for patients and their families to share their experiences, and is developing an online area for people diagnosed with Fahr’s to seek and provide support.

