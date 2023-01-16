Adam Tate, founder of Fahr Beyond, who is to receive the British Citizen Award for Services to Healthcare

Adam Tate was diagnosed with Fahr's disease in 2014 at the age of 22, following an accident on a zip line, and told that his condition would be degenerative and cut his life short.

The prognosis left Adam and his family feeling isolated, alone, and very afraid, which prompted him two years later to set up a registered charity, Fahr Beyond, to support other sufferers and their families and to provide research.

The genetically-inherited disease is characterised by calcium deposits in areas of the brain that control movement – it usually affects those aged in their 40s and above.

On Wednesday January 26, Adam (30) will attend the Palace of Westminster to receive with The British Citizen Award (BCA) for services to healthcare.

The awards, in partnership with One Stop, recognise exceptional individuals who positively impact their communities throughout the country and have been dubbed ‘the people’s honours’.

The Medal presentation will be hosted by TV presenter and BCA Patron, Nick Knowles, and attended by another BCA Patron, Dame Mary Perkins, Founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia.

Adam said: “Fahr Beyond is the only known charity in the world to support people with Fahr’s, although Fahr’s is commonly misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, but according to some research it could be estimated that there are 8,000 people in the UK living with it.”