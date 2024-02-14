Long Clawson Medical Practice

If the plans go ahead, Long Clawson Medical Practice would merge with Croxton Kerrial-based Stackyard Surgery in April and the organisation would be called Vale Medical Practice.

Patients can still attend their preferred practice but they can also visit the other as well, if everything is approved.

GPs at both surgeries have reassured patients about the impact of the planned changes with a letter signed by Drs Philip Rathbone and Simon Wooding.

Stackyard Surgery at Croxton Kerrial

It reads: “Firstly, we feel it is important for you to understand that this proposal would not result in any changes to how you currently access and use our services.

“However, as a patient of one of the above practices, we are writing to invite you to participate in a short public consultation about the proposals to merge the two practices into one practice.

"A merger would mean the practices would have one patient list and patients would access care at both sites.

“The two practices will remain at their current locations.”

The aim of the merger, they say, is to improve access to more clinical staff for patients, enhance patient choice and increase the availability of clinicians.

Feedback must be given by Monday March 4 by clicking HERE picking up a paper copy of the consultation at one of the surgeries or calling 01664 822214 to request one.