Plans for second Melton GP surgery move big step nearer

Melton MP Alicia Kearns and borough council leader Joe Orson celebrate today's news that the health authority is formally committed to exploring a second GP surgery for the town

The town’s only practice – Latham House Medical Practice in Sage Cross Street – serves more than 36,000 people and there are real concerns it would not be able to cope with thousands of new homes planned locally in the next 20 years.

And this morning it was announced by Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (ICB) that has formally committed to work with Melton Borough Council to explore the possibility of a second GP surgery.

Andy Williams, from the ICB, said “Following the ICB’s decision the business case and full financial model for second GP practice in Melton Mowbray will be developed.

"We look forward to working with council colleagues as we develop the options for more GP services, which we know are important to local people as a main point of contact for healthcare and integral to creating healthy communities.

“We hope both organisations will have the opportunity to review a draft business case and consider viable options in Spring 2023, in order to have further conversation with local people about what matters most to them and inform final decisions.”

The borough council, which has campaigned for a second GP surgery, has recently mooted the possibility of developing a health and leisure park in the town, consolidating new leisure facilities and a new primary care centre on the same site.

It says this would offer value for money through shared development costs, and greater access for patients to health and related leisure and well-being services.

Whilst full costings are still being developed and the funding mechanism are not yet in place, the ICB’s decision, informed by public opinion, will enable more effective strategic planning with details of the developing business case due to be considered by both organisations in the Spring 2023.

Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, said “The formal commitment from the ICB is fantastic news for Melton and moves us one step closer to a much-needed new GP surgery for our community.

"There is still a long way to go but we are delighted to be able to collaborate with both our partners at the ICB, and our MP, to examine how we can realistically deliver our shared aspirations.

“Raising the funding to make the investment required is not going to be easy, but we will leave no stone unturned and the commitment from the ICB allows us to strategically plan together as we move forward.”

Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, has pledged to deliver the additional practice for the town and she warmly welcomed today’s news.

“When I stood for election I promised to secure a second GP practice for our town and surrounding villages,” she said.

"I’m pleased we’ve now achieved the go-ahead to build one: our fight and my arguments to the NHS have been successful.

"We are on the road to the healthcare residents of Melton need and deserve.