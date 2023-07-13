News you can trust since 1859
Patients give their verdicts on GP surgeries in the Melton area

The doctors surgery which treats people in the Wreake villages, Queniborough, East Goscote and Syston got the best reviews in the Melton area in the latest annual GP Patient Survey for England.
By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST
Latest news from our GP surgeries

Almost 90 per cent of respondents rated The County Practice as ‘good’ with only 5.8 per cent saying it was ‘poor’.

There was also good news for Long Clawson Surgery plus Stackpole and Woolsthorpe Surgery, where more than three-quarters of patients said they were ‘good’.

In comparison, 65.4 per cent of patients of Melton’s only GP surgery – Latham House Medical Practice – felt it was a ‘good’ service, while 15 per cent rated it poor.

Market Overton and Somerby Surgery attracted a ‘good’ rating from just over 70 per cent of respondents, while only four in 10 felt Oakham Medical Practice was ‘good’ and around the same proportion said Thurmaston Health Centre was ‘poor’.

The survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29 per cent.

The results show 14.2 per cent of all respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years.

Almost three quarters (71.3 per cent) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, the lowest rate in six years.

Health experts at the British Medical Association (BMA) said that GP practices are under huge pressure and struggling to cope with demand.

The government said it is committed to increasing capacity so GPs can offer more appointments to patients.

Related topics:PatientsGP surgeriesMeltonQueniborough