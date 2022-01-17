Patient group restarts for Vale of Belvoir surgeries

Long Clawson Medical Practice EMN-220117-123601001

The Vale Medical Group Patient Participation Group (PPG) meets quarterly to discuss issues affecting people who are treated at Long Clawson Medical Practice and Stackyard Surgery, in Croxton Kerrial.

It liaises with the practices over matters referred to it by patients and there are plans to organise open public meetings in future.

Chair, John Wood, said: “If there are concerns of a broader nature and matters which seem to impact on services to patients generally, or to specific groups of patients, the PPG welcomes the opportunity to assist.

Stackyard Surgery in Croxton Kerrial EMN-220117-123858001

“The PPG will consider and, if appropriate, deal with any concerns about operational issues affecting patients and how the service could be modified or improved.”

New volunteers are welcome to join the group to from village areas not currently represented.

Group members are chair John Wood (Eastwell); vice-chair Jayne Beresford (Hose); Anne Dames (Harby); Denise Kitson (Goadby Marwood); Rachel Lovegrove, Jennifer Dobbin and Paul Girdham (all Long Clawson); Prof Kenneth Durrands and Deborah Owen (both Woolsthorpe); Sue Evans (Broughton and Old Dalby).

The PPG is not involved with personal clinical matters and that patients must always refer these to the relevant practice.