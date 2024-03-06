Parkinson’s UK cafe for the South Asian community appeals for more volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Parkinson’s UK’s cafe in Leicester is a free monthly social group that has been developed and run by local volunteers who understand what it is like to live with Parkinson's and come from the South Asian community. As this group has grown, so has the need for more volunteers to keep providing information, support and friendship and local residents are encouraged to get in touch if they can spare even just a few hours each month.

Parkinson’s UK is actively seeking volunteers who can warmly welcome attendees into the group, offering a friendly face and a cuppa, while also providing them with essential Parkinson’s-related information. This is a flexible role that will have a big impact on people’s lives, helping local people access the support that can make a real difference to them.

Clare Root, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson's UK, said: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference and meeting other people in the South East Asian community can be a real lifeline.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the cafe team - because with your support we really can change lives.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 10,000 in the East Midlands.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The Leicester cafe meets on the first Friday of each month at the Peepul Centre, Orchardson Avenue, Leicester, LE4 6DP, between 11:00am -1:30pm.

In addition to the South Asian cafe group, there are a variety of Parkinson’s UK support groups across the region in areas such as Oadby, Ashby De La Zouch, Loughborough, Lutterworth, Melton Mowbray and more.

For further details about the volunteer vacancies in Leicester, please contact Clare Root on 0344 2253611 or [email protected]