St Mary's Birth Centre in Melton Mowbray

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Maternity and Neonatal Voices Partnership (LLR MNVP) is being re-launched today (Wednesday), with opportunities shared via social media for pregnant and new parents to get involved and find out more, or just to tell us their stories.

A Maternity Voices Partnership (MNVP) is a way for new parents to work together with professionals, including midwives, doctors and consultants, and those working with new mothers and birthing people.

Through listening to women’s experiences of pregnancy and birth, they review and contribute to developing and improving local maternity care.

MNVPs are commissioned by the NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB), and report to the Local Maternity and Neonatal Services Board.

Sally Etheridge, director at Leicester Mammas said: “LLR MNVP especially aims to ensure people who use maternity services are involved.

"Many local and national reports have highlighted inequalities in outcomes for women and babies from Black, Asian, and mixed ethnicity groups, those living in the most deprived areas, and those experiencing multiple disadvantages.

"MNVPs all over the country are working hard to listen to and improve services and create partnerships with families from these backgrounds and relevant

community organisations.”

Sally added “Leicester Mammas is proud to be leading on delivering the MNVP for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

"Mammas has been listening to and supporting new mothers and babies and their families for many years, and welcomes the opportunity to ensure that the voices of all our communities in the region can be heard, at this vital stage in the life of parents and their new baby.”

Chris West, deputy chief nursing officer at LLB ICB, said: “The NHS wants to support people to have the best start in life.

“Our health professionals want to develop strong relationships with families throughout and post pregnancy.

“The MNVP is a way of doing this, enabling the NHS to work hand in hand with families right from the start of life.”