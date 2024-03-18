Old Dalby firm raises £10K for hospice

An Old Dalby-based engineering company has raised £10,000 for Rainbows, the East Midlands hospice for children and young people.
By Jessica WalkerContributor
Published 18th Mar 2024, 13:31 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 18:36 GMT
KS Composites, based at the Crown Business Park, generated the money through fundraising initiatives and generous contributions by employees, suppliers and community partners.

Managing director, Jamie Smith, commented: "We are immensely proud of our team for their dedication and generosity in supporting such a worthy cause.

"As a company, we believe in giving back to our community, and this initiative reflects our values of compassion and solidarity."

Jessie Walker, KS Composites and Kirsty Coxon, Rainbows with mascot, Bow BearJessie Walker, KS Composites and Kirsty Coxon, Rainbows with mascot, Bow Bear
The firm’s fundraising activities over the last year included entering a team of runners, including Jamie, in last year’s Great North Run; having a sponsored Rainbows mascot, Bow Bear, at various community events; holding a charity fun day and football game in the summer; and numerous other smaller projects.

Plans are in place this year for a team of employees to take part in the ‘Challenge The Wild’ event in the Lake District in May.

Click HERE to find out more about the work of Rainbows Hospice and to donate money to it.

