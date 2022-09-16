Nurse angry over being denied Melton Covid booster jab

The Covid vaccination centre in Burton Street, Melton Mowbray

Tracie Huckerby checked on the local health authority’s website to see if she was eligible and then booked an appointment for Wednesday.

But when she arrived at the Burton Street site to have the jab she was told she wasn’t allowed to have one yet.

Tracie told the Melton Times: “According to the NHS and private healthcare, nurses and healthcare workers can have their boosters.

“I queued then booked in and queued again only to be told by the person vaccinating me that I wasn’t eligible.

"As you can imagine I wasn’t happy as I should have been told when I joined the queue or I shouldn’t have been able to book online.

"I work hard as a nurse and took time out to have the booster only to be treated in that way.

"It’s not acceptable and it’s a disgrace.

"Why allow us to book to then be told you’re not eligible.”

A spokesperson for NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board told the Melton Times: “We are obviously concerned to hear what the nurse has said.

"We would need a little more information before we can find out what happened, so we would encourage the individual concerned to contact us.”

The authority’s website states that those eligible for a seasonal coronavirus vaccination booster (autumn booster) are people aged 65-years-old

and over, frontline health and social care workers, those at higher risk or who are pregnant, and people who have or live with someone who has a