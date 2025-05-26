New venue for Melton prostate cancer support group
Gloucester House, off Norman Way, will be the venue on the first Wednesday of every month, from 7pm to 9pm, starting from June 4.
Meetings have been held at the Baptist Church, on Leicester Road.
Co-founder Bob White commented: “We have nearly 90 people as members – not all come to every meeting but they still wish to remain in contact.
“Our average attendance at all meetings is between 55 and 60 and this is growing all the time with new men diagnosed every month.”
Men who are currently being treated for the disease and their family members attend meetings to talk about their experiences and listen to guest speakers.
The group is holding its annual stall on Melton Mowbray market on Saturday June 7, when members will be available to give advice to sufferers and their families.
