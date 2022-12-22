Latest Melton Mowbray news

Leading national sight loss charity, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), is launching the Peer Kickstarter group next month.

It aims to bring together blind and partially sighted people from the area and provide the opportunity to meet others for a sit down chat about their experience of sight loss and shared interests over cups of tea or coffee.

Advertisement

The sessions, which are funded thanks to support by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will be held at The Odd Clock Café, on Sherrard Street, from 11am to 12.30pm.

Hannah Meisuria, RNIB’s community connection co-ordinator for the midlands, said: “We’re really excited to be starting this group for residents of Melton Mowbray who are blind or partially sighted.

"It will be a fantastic opportunity to meet new people and have peer support, share experiences and shared interests.

“After the six sessions, we will help to facilitate members keeping in touch with each other so conversations and new friendships can continue.”

Advertisement

The group will be running for six sessions over the first few months of the new year, with the dates being as follows:

Tuesday January 10; Tuesday January 24; Tuesday February 7; Tuesday February 21; Tuesday March 7; and Tuesday March 21.

Advertisement

Email Hannah at [email protected] to find out more information and to register for the sessions.