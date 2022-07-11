New management team at Melton GP surgery

New executive manager Paul Crosbie (right) with newly-elected CEO Dr Matthew Riley at Latham House Medical Practice in Melton

Paul Crosbie is Latham House Medical Practice’s new executive manager, replacing Kate Hunter who was in the job for four years.

And Dr Matthew Riley has been elected as chief executive officer (CEO) by partners at the Sage Cross Street health centre following a restructure in roles and responsibilities.

Dr Riley takes over the role from Dr Paul Atkinson, who remains a key member of the GP practice partnership team.

Both men take over at a challenging time for Latham House, at a time when appointments are being disrupted for many patients because of a ‘significant staff absence due to Covid-19 isolation’.

Resources are being stretched there with it being the town’s only GP surgery although there are plans to establish a second practice for a growing population.

Mr Crosbie said: “The challenges facing Latham House are not unique and like every practice in the country we are battling to provide the best patient care possible.

"Key to this is the proactive recruitment and retention of staff.”

Mr Crosbie joined the practice last month after spending the last 10 years in primary care as a practice manager and, more recently, as hub manager for the Queen Street and Stanground practices in Peterborough.

He added: “Professionally, I’ve had an eclectic career involving professional football, discount retail and the charity sector before spending the last 10 years in the NHS.

“Primary care is a great career choice for anyone.

“There are wide-ranging roles if you relish variety each day – there is a whole assortment of roles including patient contact, call handling and clinical professionals so it is a great career to come into.

"I look forward to working hard with my team to promote a supportive and inclusive workplace whilst continually striving for excellence in patient care.”

Dr Riley is a well-respected GP at Latham House after joining in 2010 and becoming a member of the partnership team four years later.

He has been a doctor for 16 years and has a professional interest in palliative care.

Dr Riley commented “The CEO role within General Practice is one of the many additional responsibilities a GP partnership team balance alongside our clinical work.

"I have been a GP in Primary Care for 11 years and the pressures which the NHS and Primary Care now face, are unprecedented.

"I am delighted to be CEO of a practice which is working hard to address these challenges.

"At Latham House Medical Practice we continue to focus on improving clinical processes, chase efficiencies, and create better ways of working for both patients and staff.

"My role is to help develop the strategy and then ensure it is delivered, supported by the whole team.”

Patients are currently being asked for their views on plans for enhanced access to NHS services – Latham House and other surgeries in the Melton, Syston and the Vale Primary Care Network are considering offering services outside of core practice hours of 8am to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday, to be provided by practices working together.