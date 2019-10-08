New flooring shown off after major Melton Mowbray Hospital refurb

Staff at Melton Mowbray Hospital have been showing off the major refurbishment work there which led to the 17-bed in-patient ward having to be closed for six weeks.

The flooring has been replaced, walls painted, light bulbs replaced, new patient and staff information boards installed, and heating and plumbing systems improved.

The sub-standard flooring in the inpatient ward at Melton Mowbray Hospital before an extensive programme of refurbishment was carried out EMN-190410-131414001

Jane Howden, matron for the 17-bed ward, said: “It is absolutely superb.

“It is going to make a really fresh, wonderful environment for patients.

“It is very calming and light.

“I am hoping patients appreciate the work that has gone in to making their stay with us as comfortable as possible.

“The flooring is absolutely beautiful – it is amazing how much difference it has made to the whole atmosphere of the ward, as well as making it safer for patients, visitors and staff.

“I would also like to thank the hospital staff who have worked in other locations during the closure, and then come back to help us get ready for patients.” Improvements have included better heating system to ensure medicines can be kept at the correct temperatures, improvements to the hot water system for patients and staff, and better ventilation,

A decision was taken to close the ward while the work was done, because of the noise and dust it would generate.

Extra beds were opened at Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust’s other community hospitals in the meantime.

The refurbishment project was delivered in partnership with NHS Property Services (NHSPS).

Richard Sweetland from NHSPS said: “We are delighted to have delivered the modernised facilities for staff and patients at Melton Mowbray Hospital.

“A huge thank you to Adam Choina, Toby Burton and Adrian White from the in-house team who were instrumental in the painting of the ward bays and upgrading the lighting in the ward.

“It was a massive team effort and it shows what we can do when we work together for the benefit of our patients.”

It cost £9million to build Melton Hospital 13 years ago. There was a a contractual dispute over the quality of the flooring right at the start which led to a year-long delay in its opening. A number of areas had to be re-floored as a result.