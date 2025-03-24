National health research project arrives in Melton
Our Future Health has more than 200 clinics across the country and is hosting a pop-up venue in the car park of Melton’s Tesco supermarket from Saturday to April 11.
The aim of the project is to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and stroke.
With up to five million volunteers all over the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.
At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure.
Chief executive, Dr Raghib Ali, said: “Taking part in Our Future Health is a way to represent your community in discoveries about diseases and improve the future of healthcare.”
Click HERE to sign up and book an appointment.
