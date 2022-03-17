MP gives update on new Melton GP surgery

Latest medical news EMN-220317-162855001

Latham House Medical Practice is the only option for patients and there are concerns it won’t be able to cater for all the new residents due to move into the thousands of new homes planned in Melton.

Alicia Kearns has been liaising closely with Melton Borough Council and the East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group on options for setting up an additional practice in the town.

In her latest Melton Times Column this week, Mrs Kearns writes: “I hope to have good news soon, because we’re at the stage of finding an appropriate funding model and site for this surgery.

“Rest assured: from my side, I have not stopped fighting for this vital service for our town.”

The borough council indicated last year it was looking into creating a health and leisure park in the town, where a new doctors’ practice could be be built alongside new leisure facilities.

They were working with the CCG and Alicia Kearns to identify a suitable site and explore the financial viability of the scheme.