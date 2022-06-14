More than £30K raised for little boy with rare form of cancer

Lucas Posey-Bottomley with his dad, Jamie

Lucas Posey-Bottomley was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, otherwise known as DIPG, a highly aggressive brain tumour, and there is no known cure.

It came as devastating news for Lucas’ parents – mum Kim Posey, who lives at Wymondham, and dad, Jamie Bottomley, who resides in Oakham.

An online fundraising page has so far raised £34,000 towards making their son’s final days more comfortable and an event has also been organised later this month at The Grange Garden Centre, at Asfordby Hill, where Kim was restaurant manager for 10 years.

On the family’s fundraising page, Jamie said: “I am so proud of my son and have currently given up my job in order that I can spend as much time as I can with him.

"As a family, we would like to treat Lucas to as many wonderful experiences as we can whilst he is still able to enjoy them.

"We also want to alert parents to this terrible cancer and push for more research into the condition in the future.

“We are so grateful for any donation you feel you can give to make young Lucas’s final days with us easier for us all.”

Medical tests were initially sought after Lucas started feeling sick in the mornings for no apparent reason back in March.

This was then followed by dizzy spells and blurred vision – DIPG was diagnosed after an MRI scan at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The family have looked into a revolutionary new treatment currently being trialled in America but that would rely on Lucas being well enough to travel.

Jame added: “Lucas is a polite, friendly and outgoing child, popular with his friends and has won the hearts of the nurses who look after him during his hospital visits.”

The fundraising event for Lucas at The Grange Garden Centre is on Saturday June 25, from 6pm until late.

Staff have volunteered to work for the event, which will feature a barbecue, licensed bar and a raffle, with prizes donated by many local businesses.

Email [email protected] to donate a prize for the raffle.