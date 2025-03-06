More than 1,000 Leicestershire people helped to stop smoking in last year

More than 160 people each month across Leicestershire have accessed stop smoking services for help and support to quit smoking in the last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark World No Smoking Day, which takes place on Tuesday March 12, Leicestershire County Council is highlighting the progress of the proactive work to both stop and prevent smoking.

Using government cash the Smoke Free Generations is an initiative well under way, targeting key groups and individuals to help reducing smoking and vaping across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work is delivered by the county council’s Quit Ready team in public health, who have helped 1,217 people over the last year kick the habit as part of their general work with residents looking to improve their health and save money.

Work with schools to reduce vaping, and targeted work with pregnant women are key parts of the work of Smoke Free Generations, with 131 pregnant smokers already setting a quit date with their stop smoking advisor.

The project offers home visits to all pregnant smokers and their partners to promote giving up as a family.

As vaping rates in young people increases, more than 600 young people have been given presentations on the dangers and risks of smoking and vaping with more work to take place across county secondary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 20.4 per cent of manual workers identified as smokers, proactive efforts in factories and industrial units have focused on raising awareness of smoking cessation support.

Around 110 businesses have already been given information about the support available from the team, which aims to ensure that more employees have access to the support they need to quit smoking when they’re ready.

Councillor Louise Richardson, cabinet member for health, said: “We have the lowest rate of smoking in the East Midlands, but we can’t be complacent in our work. We want to keep providing support to those who need it.

“The work we deliver with residents, business and schools will not only help to reduce the smoking rate, but also help to stop young people taking up the habit to help a smokefree future for Leicestershire residents.”

Click HERE if you are interested in using the free and confidential service or call 0345 646 66 66.