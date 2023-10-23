News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Mobile Covid and flu vaccination service to visit Melton

Melton residents eligible for the Covid seasonal vaccination and the annual winter flu jab can get them at a mobile service on Thursday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 15:55 BST
A vaccination service is to return to Melton but this will be a mobile set-up for just one dayA vaccination service is to return to Melton but this will be a mobile set-up for just one day
A vaccination service is to return to Melton but this will be a mobile set-up for just one day

Patients can just turn up without booking to get vaccinated in the Burton Street car park in the town, from 9am to 5pm.

The service is touring Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland in a bid to ensure everyone is able to get the jabs, which it is hoped will reduce pressure on the NHS during the winter months.

The mobile walk-in scheme will visit the area again on Wednesday November 8, at Melton Mowbray Golf Club, from 10am until 4pm.

People who are 65 and over and others who are at particular risk are eligible to get their flu and Covid vaccinations ahead of the winter, when viruses circulate more.

Click HERE for more details on who is eligible for the jabs and a full list of where the mobile service is visiting.

Related topics:Mobile CovidPatientsLeicestershireLeicesterNHS