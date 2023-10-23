A vaccination service is to return to Melton but this will be a mobile set-up for just one day

Patients can just turn up without booking to get vaccinated in the Burton Street car park in the town, from 9am to 5pm.

The service is touring Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland in a bid to ensure everyone is able to get the jabs, which it is hoped will reduce pressure on the NHS during the winter months.

The mobile walk-in scheme will visit the area again on Wednesday November 8, at Melton Mowbray Golf Club, from 10am until 4pm.

People who are 65 and over and others who are at particular risk are eligible to get their flu and Covid vaccinations ahead of the winter, when viruses circulate more.