Men’s Mental Health Campaign partners with prestigious awards to Champion Success in Melton

Ashley Riley from Blue Soul Shoes

A national campaigning organisation that is raising awareness of middle aged male mental health is partnering with a prestigious Awards event that champions business success in Melton and across Leicestershire.

Blue Soul Shoes is a national campaigning organisation that supports men and their families experiencing mental health challenges. It was set up by National Award-winning businessman Ashley Riley whose life was changed by depression and anxiety and has appeared in the national media including BBC News and Sky.

“We are backing the SME Leicestershire and Rutland Business Awards 2025 because we recognise the value and hard work so many businesses put in to being successful.” said Ashley Riley from Blue Soul Shoes.

As the founder of Blue Soul Shoes, Ashley shares that as an outgoing, comfortable, loud, business owning confident man he started suffering from a low mood and had a brief panic attack.

SME National Business Awards 2024

Within a month it turned into life stopping anxiety and deep, dark depression.

“Living with depression and anxiety, living in a pair of blue soul shoes is life limiting. It is awful.” said Ashley. “I know that mental health challenges are real for many men and women working in SMEs across Melton and Leicestershire.”

“But what I have also learnt is that you can come out the other side.” he continued. “You can do something about it and that includes celebrating the real and tangible success you have had in the world of work.”

The SME Leicestershire and Rutland Business Awards 2025 are a prestigious opportunity to support and share in the vision to raise the profile of industrious, hardworking and enterprising SMEs across the county.

“Businesses awards are a sought-after accolade.” said Awards Director Damian Cummins. “They showcase achievement, endorsement of success in business and offer exceptional marketing, PR, brand and credibility opportunities.”

“We are delighted that such a renowned campaigning organisation as Blue Soul Shoes is partnering with us to showcase the successful SMEs that operate every day in Melton and Leicestershire.”

The SME Leicestershire and Rutland Business Awards 2025 are open to all SMEs across the county who can enter up to 3 categories. The Awards are independently judged by business leaders and culminate in a Gala Awards Night in May 2025 at Rutland Hall.

“I know from the men and their families that I speak to in the county just how much work goes into running an SME.” Ashley Riley from Blue Soul Shoes continued. “I also know that the pressure this brings can impact their mental health and those around them.”

“One of the things they can do to help and support their mental health is meet with other businesses, share their success and showcase the positive difference they make to the local economy.”

“Therefore, entering Awards is something I would very much encourage.”

Applications for the SME Leicestershire and Rutland Business Awards 2025 closes in under a week on Wednesday 22 January 2025.

Winners of some of the categories will automatically go on to the SME National Business Awards 2025 being held at the iconic Wembley Stadium later in 2025.

Ashley Riley from Blue Soul Shoes will host the Gala Dinner Awards Evening and share more about his journey and how others can learn from his journey.

For more information on the SME Leicestershire and Rutland Business Awards 2025 and how to apply please visit www.eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-leicestershire-business-awards

For more information on the work of Blue Soul Shoes please visit bit.ly/BlueSoulShoes