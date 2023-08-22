Members of the Melton Parkinson's support group enjoy afternoon tea courtesy of Barratt Homes

The all-expenses paid event was provided by Leicestershire homebuilder, Barratt Homes, at the Sysonby Knoll Hotel in Melton.

Around 35 members of the group’s support network enjoyed the tea with the company’s marketing manager, Jessica Beasley, and PA to the sales director, Dawn Mellors, who gained an insight into the important service they provide for those living with the condition.

A selection of sandwiches, cakes, scones and refreshments were served up for attendees.

Paul Stammers, co-ordinator of the Melton Mowbray Parkinson's Support Group, said: “We are a self-funding group and spend a great deal of our time raising money to allow our group to function and support the needs of our members.

"When Barratt Homes approached us and offered to provide an all-expense-paid afternoon tea, we were delighted for our members.

“It’s gestures like this that make us feel appreciated in the community.

“It has taken time to recover after Covid and the group is now back on its feet and are again able to offer our members monthly meetings with guest speakers, weekly exercise classes, outings and treats like an afternoon tea.”

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition, which means it causes problems in the brain and gets worse over time.

According to Parkinson’s UK, around 145,000 people live with the condition in the UK, and one in 37 people alive in the UK will be diagnosed with it in their lifetime.

There are over 40 symptoms of Parkinson’s, but the main three are a tremor (shaking), slowness of movement and rigidity, or muscle stiffness.

The support group in Melton Mowbray offers friendship and a network for people with Parkinson’s through regular meet-ups in the town.

The support from Barratt Homes, based nearby at Kings Meadow, was to ensure the group could get together without the need for added expense.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “The support network of the group is extremely important, as with all community groups, and it was pleasing to hear how well-received the afternoon tea was for those getting together during the afternoon.”