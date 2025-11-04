Melton & Syston MP Edward Argar pictured at the recent public rally in support of local maternity services

Concerns over further delays on providing a second GP surgery in Melton Mowbray have been debated in Parliament.

Melton & Syston MP, Edward Argar, secured the discussion in a bid to highlight a need for increased primary care services to support people moving into the borough in thousands of new homes being built locally.

Latham House Medical Practice – which has more than 36,000 patients – is the town’s only doctors’ practice and plans were advanced to provide a second surgery at Phoenix House.

But Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (ICB) announced last month it had shelved the proposal due to a funding shortfall and a slow increase in new patient registrations at Latham House.

Speaking about the issue in the House of Commons, Mr Argar told fellow MPs: “Timely access to GP appointments is one of the largest regular issues to appear in my constituency inbox, with waits – according to the correspondence I receive – of at least six weeks, and it can be eight or 10 weeks before an appointment is available. Clearly, that is not right.”

He praised the work of staff at Latham House and highlighted that the practice was about to take on five new GPs, increase opening hours at its Asfordby surgery and also to open an extra town clinic in Sherrard Street.

But Mr Argar told Parliament that he was concerned by the ICB’s decision to pause plans to explore proposals for a second Melton GP practice until 2027, saying: “Although I recognise and welcome Latham House’s actions and hard work and I hope that delivers results, I fear it simply is not enough to tackle the long-term needs.”

The government has announced plans to set up neighbourhood health centres in targeted areas of the country to improve access to services, staffed by nurses, doctors, social care workers, pharmacists, health visitors, palliative care staff and paramedics. And Mr Argar floated the idea of Melton Mowbray Hospital being a potential site for one of these centres as a long term solution to local issues.

Labour’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Dr Zubir Ahmed MP, said on behalf of the government that more patients were using digital services for GP appointments and that these online services had been recently been extended from 8am to 6.30pm.

He pointed out that 64 doctors had been recruited in the Melton and Syston area ‘through the additional roles reimbursement scheme’ and that the median number of doctors in general practice per 10,000 registered patients in Melton and Syston was above the England average.

Dr Ahmed told the debate: “I understand that the development of a new primary care facility in the right honourable member’s constituency has been a matter of local concern for some time.

"I have been informed that Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland ICB is working with Melton Borough Council to explore options to improve access and extend service capacity for Melton residents.

"I very much take on his suggestion that it could be a location for a health centre under the Secretary of State’s new programme of neighbourhood health centres; I will certainly pass that on to the Secretary of State.”