Melton Community First Responders: Ina and Peter Scott receive a cheque from the Ragdale Hall Community Chest in 2023 PHOTO Adam Shaw (www.adam-shaw.co.uk)

A dedicated band of volunteers who attend medical emergencies across the Melton area have been given a prestigious royal honour.

Melton Community First Responders (MCFR) will receive the King’s Award – the highest honour a voluntary group can receive and the equivalent of an MBE.

Local community radio station, 103 The Eye, were the county’s first recipient of the award earlier this year.

Ina Scott, one of the founding members of the Melton first responder group when it was formed 20 years ago, told the Melton Times: “I was absolutely delighted to hear we had got it.

"It means a lot because local people wrote in to request we should get the award because they recognise what we do for the community.”

The group has eight volunteer members who are on call to attend emergencies, ranging from cardiac arrests to falls in the home.

They are trained by East Midlands Ambulance Service and are on call to arrive when ambulances are delayed.

Getting there a few minutes early can be vital with responders all equipped with defibrillators and other equipment which can stabilise the condition of someone.

Responders come from different backgrounds and most still work in other jobs.

Ina said: “It is rewarding being able to help people in an emergency – that’s why we all do it.

"We try to give support 24/7 and 365 days a year.

"We go out to around 100 patients every month and last year we saw something like 1,500 people.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire will present the award to the group early next year.