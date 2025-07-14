Helen Cliff

It won’t have escaped many, that welfare reforms are one of the goals of our government, nor that progressing them is proving to be challenging.

Some feel proposed cuts don’t go far enough, risking sustainability of the whole system; others that they go too far, leaving some of the most vulnerable people in society without the support they need to thrive.

I occupy a unique space reflecting on all this. I live with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).

I am also a Labour Party member and an elected Labour councillor on Melton Borough Council, handling emails, phone calls and reading of reports mostly from my bed in pyjamas.

I describe ME as having a battery powering my body which is like an old mobile phone that never quite charges completely and needs plugging in more frequently.

At my worst, I am bed-bound and uncommunicative.

At my best, I can manage a few hours of carefully managed activity a day.

I can sometimes sustain more, but not for long. Over-do things and I crash, meaning a fortnight in recovery when even opening the curtains will prove too much.

I schedule enough recovery time before and after meetings to make my work sustainable.

I’ve only judged it badly once, taking ill in the chamber during a full council meeting and being unceremoniously removed and placed on the floor in the Mayor’s office for the remainder. A mortifying lesson in diary management!

Unlike most politicians, I have first-hand experience of the welfare system for disabled people.

I cannot stress enough that nobody is navigating this for fun. I’ve had more pleasant experiences with a UTI!

Yet, the support I receive enables me to take part in society, contribute to my community and fulfil some of my potential that might otherwise be lost, including earning my own money – something critical to meet the price tag of accessing life as a disabled person. Disability charity, Scope, puts this cost at over £1,000 a month. Any safety net must continue to recognise this.

Much of the progress for disabled people during recent debates, has been fought for and won by the likes of Dr Marie Tidball, a Labour MP, herself, with a disability, supported by others with first-hand experience of disability within their family or close circle.

One thing that has become clear to me in recent weeks is the need for disabled voices, like Marie’s, to be heard, not just within the Labour party, but across our whole political system.

This is why I do what I do. Like Marie, and many more, I made no secret of my concerns around the government’s proposals nor how centring our voices may have helped get this right from the beginning.

The concessions now accepted as the Bill on Universal Credit and PIP makes its way through parliament have come as a relief.

But there is much more to do. Now is not the time for disabled people to give up on politics; we are needed there now more than ever.