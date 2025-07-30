Latham House Medical Practice

Melton’s GP surgery has apologised to patients for disruption caused by delays in replacing doctors who have recently left, some being ‘unexpected departures with little notice’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latham House Medical Practice says it has had to bring in locums to cover the gaps in its clinical team and is working hard to take on new permanent GPs at a ‘challenging’ time for the primary care sector.

The Sage Cross Street surgery announced in May that Dr Dabali, Dr Paliath and Dr Singh had left the practice and others have also moved on this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Matthew Riley, GP and CEO at Latham House, said: “Since May, a number of our GPs have left or been absent due to various reasons, including retirement and extended periods of ill health.

"When possible, we follow a succession planning process that allows us to recruit new GPs in advance of any departures.

"This process enables us to inform patients ahead of time about upcoming changes and introduce your new GP.

"However, in some cases, we have faced unexpected departures with little notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In these situations, we work hard to provide locum GP cover to maintain appointments while we continue recruiting permanent team members.

"Unfortunately, recruiting permanent GPs has proven challenging, which has caused delays in communicating updates to our patients.”

It comes at a time when the local health authority and Melton Borough Council are advancing plans for a second GP surgery in the town – Phoenix House, on Nottingham Road, has been identified as the preferred location for it and a final decision is expected soon.

Latham House is one of the UK’s biggest practices – it has more than 35,000 registered patients with thousands of new homes being built in the town over the next decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the ongoing staffing issues, Dr Riley added: “We want to apologise to anyone who has experienced disruption or inconsistency in their care during this time.

“Please be assured we are committed to restoring the continuity and quality of care you expect.

"Our recruitment efforts remain ongoing, and once new GPs join our team, we will be reaching out directly to those patients affected by these changes to confirm your new family GP.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through these transitions.”