Melton service supports residents with mental health issues this winter

An art session organised at the Pepper's - A Safe Place centre

Pepper’s – A Safe Place, which is based at 53 King Street offer drop-in sessions on Monday and Wednesday afternoons plus Thursday mornings.

The service is aimed at giving adults in the community the chance to break the cycle of isolation, connect with others over a cup of tea and take part in creative activities.

As the nights begin to draw in and the winter months approach, the change in seasons can be a difficult time for many people.

Anna Watson, manager of the Melton centre, said: “It is not unusual to notice a difference in how you feel as the temperature drops.

"If you find that this time of year is hard on your mental health, we want to let locals know that there is a safe place they can come.”

She added: “All adults are welcome to come along to our drop-in and activity sessions and our centre is warm and inviting with plenty of hot drinks and biscuits on offer.

"Our friendly team of volunteers are here for anyone in need of a listening ear, particularly during what is, for many, a difficult time of year.”

Pepper’s also runs weekly art sessions and music classes.

Advertisement