Melton patients offered service which speeds up skin cancer diagnosis

Patient Lucy Drewery undergoes the revolutionary new AI skin cancer diagnosis test which is now available to Melton patients

Artificial intelligence (AI) was first used locally at Loughborough Community Hospital in March and has been successful in reducing delays in skin cancer detection so it can be treated quickly.

Patients who are over the age of 18 are referred to the service by their GP for assessment of a skin lesion, when there is a suspicion of cancer.

Photographs are taken on a smartphone by a health profession including one with a special magnifying lens attached to the phone and placed directly on the skin.

The pictures are then encrypted and analysed by the AI DERM technology and may also be reviewed by dermatologists if further investigation is required.

Out of 1,349 patients referred during the first five months of the service, 549 (41 per cent of patients) were able to be discharged or signposted to other dermatology services without them needing to attend an urgent cancer appointment.

This has helped speed up appointments for those patients who do require further investigations by a dermatologist.

Dr Pawan Randev, GP and clinical lead for cancer for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board, said: “It has been really exciting to see this technology being used for patients in our local area.

"It speeds up the diagnostic process for suitable patients and helps to ensure that they are only seen in our cancer diagnosis clinics if really necessary.

Advertisement

"This means that waiting times are reduced for those who need to be seen and treated quickly.”

The screening identifies cases which may be melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma – types of skin cancer – and require priority investigation by a dermatologist, and those that are safe to refer back to other services such as the patient’s GP.

Lucy Drewery, is one of the patients who has already benefitted from the service, after she was concerned about a mole on her back.

She said: “It was actually a friend who noticed that this mole had changed, it was a different colour and I thought I’d better get it checked out.

Advertisement

"I contacted my GP and just two weeks later I was seen at Loughborough Hospital, where they took an image of the mole.

"It took less than 15 minutes.

”After 10 days I had the results back and it's nothing to worry about which is good.

"I now have a routine appointment to look at treatment options for the mole, but I am pleased I can put it to the back of my mind until then.”

Advertisement

The results of the examinations are sent to the patient by letter within two to three weeks, or the patient may receive a telephone call asking them to attend a face-to-face consultation if required.

The service is also now available in Hinckley and Leicester, as well as Melton.