Melton patients advised over GP surgery bank holiday opening times

Latest news from health service

The local health authority say people should order their repeat prescriptions early from Melton’s Latham House and Long Clawson Medical Practice to avoid not getting them.

‘Be prepared, order early and collect on time’ is the message from the NHS in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, as the nation celebrates the Platinum Jubilee.

The advice is being issued after many people found themselves caught short during the last two bank holidays, during which almost one in five calls to NHS111 in the East Midlands were from people who had run out of medication.

Dr Nick Glover, GP and clinical lead for urgent care for East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG, said: “If you take regular prescription medication, making sure you have enough is an essential part of maintaining your health and will also help relieve the strain on busy health services.

“Last minute orders put a strain on pharmacy resources and you risk not being able to get hold of your medication when you need it.”

People can order their medication using the NHS App, or through their GP practice, which will also have an online service.

For all other urgent health needs over the bank holiday, people are advised to contact NHS111 online www.111.nhs.uk or by phoning 111.

Another source of health advice are community pharmacists, who are qualified health professionals.