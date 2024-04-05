Dr Jane Macnaughton, who has been shortlisted for the Eye Care Professional of the Year category at the RNIB See Differently Awards 2024

Dr Jane Macnaughton (59) plays a key role in the NHS low vision service at Leicester Royal Infirmary and has supported the development of other clinics across the UK over the last 30 years.

The low vision service is delivered in partnership with Vista – the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland charity for people with sight loss – to support patients to live safe and independent lives.

She has also helped create the first training course for eye care liaison officers and has written well-known textbooks for optometry students.

Jane is now in contention for the award category at the RNIB See Differently Awards, which aim to highlight the excellent work happening every day across the UK to support people with sight loss.

She said it was an encounter with a patient who had just been certified blind that motivated her to get involved in the formative work of linking up with specialists in ongoing support to develop patterns for support of blind and partially sighted people.

“Clutching his paperwork, the young man asked me and the consultant what ‘happens next?’ and we didn’t know,” said Jane.

"We failed him by not knowing what would happen after he left us.”

As well as her work at the LRI, Jane teaches around 80 students a year as a a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University.

She also recently gained a PhD in vision rehabilitation and has found time to write a book about a visually impaired dragon.

The RNIB See Differently Awards recognises exceptional individuals and teams across seven categories – Campaigner of the Year, Eye Care Professional of the Year, Best Content Creator of the Year, Team of the Year, Employer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Design for Everyone Award.

RNIB CEO, Matt Stringer, said: “The RNIB See Differently Awards celebrate those who dedicate their time, passion, and skills to help build an inclusive world for blind and partially sighted people.”