Melton NHS dental service issues slammed as 'unacceptable' by MP

She has written a letter to Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, highlighting which she calls a ‘worrying lack of care’ for people in her constituency.

Mrs Kearns is reacting to news that the last local dental practice to offer services to new NHS patients, including children, has not stopped doing so.

In her letter, she writes: “Whilst many dental procedures are not covered by the NHS, children are entitled to free dental care.

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns

"I have been contacted by many worried parents and patients requiring treatments that are not accessible.

"Those on benefits, requiring urgent care or new mothers can also not access the care they are entitled to.

"This situation is unacceptable, and I would request that urgent steps are taken to bring back NHS dentistry provision to the people of Rutland and Melton.”

The MP states she has already written to the East Midlands NHS Dentistry Team to request help to resolve he lack of services.

She was told to advise patients to go to the NHS website but said she was unhappy to see no local providers.

Mrs Kearns added in her letter: “The Government has a responsibility to provide dental healthcare to children and other in-need patients.

"Unfortunately this responsibility is not currently being met in Rutland and Melton.”