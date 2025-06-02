Melton Mowbray social care leader named finalist in national awards

A dedicated social care manager from Melton Mowbray has been named a finalist in a national awards ceremony celebrating excellence in the support of people with learning disabilities and autism.

Cate Ball, Regional Manager for Cygnet Social Care, has been shortlisted in the Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards in the coveted Award for Outstanding Contribution category.

Based in Melton Mowbray, Cate is responsible for overseeing Cygnet’s social care services across the Midlands region. With over 18 years of experience in the sector, her nomination is a reflection of her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals with learning disabilities and autism.

Reacting to the announcement, Cate said: “I am so proud to have been shortlisted in the category for Outstanding Contribution in the Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards.

“I have been working in social care now for over 18 years, a job which gives me so much pleasure. I genuinely wouldn’t want to do anything else. I have had some fantastic opportunities over the years and have been lucky to work with some incredible managers and senior executives. My job would not be as easy without their support."

Cate has been instrumental in organising a number of events for Cygnet social care residents including a summer festival, Christmas market and sports events.

She added: “I love everything about my job, but if I had to choose one thing, it would be resident engagement - that is so important to me. Seeing the individuals we support achieving their ambitions, enjoying new experiences, and thriving is the best reward. What we achieve together as a social care team for the people in our care and our staff is truly remarkable.”

Cate was nominated by Tanya Walker, Registered Manager of Elston House in Newark, an eight-bed specialist residential service for adults with autism. She praised Cate’s leadership and dedication.

She explained: “Cate has worked for Cygnet for over 18 years and has done phenomenal work for individuals with learning disabilities, autism, and challenging behaviours. She organises much-loved annual events such as a sports day, a sensory festival, and a Christmas market, each one tailored to the needs and preferences of our service users.

“Her passion and commitment to ensuring every individual has the best possible experience is truly inspiring. You can see from the events that everyone in attendance residents and staff have such a fantastic time seeing each other from different services. Not only does Cate do these without hesitation she is an excellent regional manager and you can tell from first meeting Cate she wants the best for each person in our care and her commitment to the individuals we support is next to none.”

The winners will be announced at a gala evening at the ICC Birmingham on Friday, 4 July.