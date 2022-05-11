Melton man's daring wing walk for cancer charity

Gerry Bell, who is planning to do a charity wing walk, pictured with wife, Christine

Lorry driver, Gerry Bell, will take on the daredevil challenge next month, much to the shock and surprise of his wife, Christine.

She is in awe of his bravery as he gets ready for the scary hoping to raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Christine said: “Gerry has never been in an aeroplane and has never wanted to.

“It's difficult enough to get him on a bus or train as he is not in control.

"I think it is years of being on the road in his job as a long distance lorry driver.”

The wing walk will take place around noon on Saturday June 4, at Wickenby Aerodrome, in Lincolnshire, weather permitting.

He chose the charity because the couple have relatives and friends who have been treated for cancer – he has regularly given money to the organisation in a collection tin at its Craven Street store but wanted to raise a bit more by doing something very different.

Gerry said: “In life we only regret the things we don’t do and I have wanted to wing walk for a long time.

"When I climb onto the wings of the bi-plane I will be fulfilling a dream.

" I will be spending 15 minutes standing on the wings, with the wind rushing through my hair.”

Janet Gilchrist, of the Melton branch of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We are very grateful to Gerry for doing this for the charity – it is very brave, most of us would prefer to just keep on putting money in the collection tin.”

Local members of the charity are always keen to see new fundraisers helping generate vital cash for the cause.

The support which Macmillan has given to cancer patients and their families has been more relevant than ever during the pandemic.

Many sufferers have experienced delays and disruption with their treatment and the emotional impact is continuing to take its toll on people.

Anyone interested in helping raise money can do it just through inviting friends round for tea and cake in the garden or for a barbecue perhaps and making it into a fundraiser

Other options are to set a challenge and get sponsorship, as Gerry has done, or donate a prize for a charity raffle.

You can also just donate through the website, if you prefer, and make a difference for people and their families who are living with cancer.

The Melton group of fundraisers is on the lookout for new members, so if you are looking for something new and worthwhile to do please contact the Melton branch.

The local group can be contacted by e-mail on melton.macmillan@yahoo.com or phone on 07767 871425 .