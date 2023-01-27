Ken Palmer holding his latest bag of blood after making his 10 donation at Melton

Ken Palmer reached the milestone in the mobile collection vehicle at Melton Sports Village – only 180 people reach their century of donations every year in the UK.

Ken’s blood is O negative – the universal type – which means it can be transfused into anyone of any blood type and is used in emergencies.

A variety of clinical factors mean O negative is often used for newborn and premature babies too.

After donating for the 100th time, Ken said: “I've always tried to help people if I can and giving blood is a very worthwhile thing to do, especially as I have O negative blood that can also be given to premature babies.

“I don't really remember my first donation – things have changed quite a bit since then! It is a lot easier to book appointments online nowadays, plus it’s great that you get updates to tell you which hospital your donation has gone to.

“I feel pleased and honoured that I have managed to reach 100 donations.

"I think it’s a major achievement.”

The NHS needs more O negative blood donors because anyone can receive the red blood cells from their donations.

This makes it vitally important in an emergency or when a patient’s blood type is unknown.

Air ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry O negative supplies for emergencies.

Although about eight per cent of the population has this blood type, it usually accounts for around 13 per cent of hospital requests for red blood cells - though currently hospitals are requesting higher than usual levels of O negative.

Every blood donation can save up to three lives and Ken’s selfless generosity will have helped to improve and save the lives of up to 300 people across the country.

He added: "If anyone is considering donating blood, I would just say, do it.

"It is so simple, takes no more than an hour and the feeling of doing something really worthwhile is a great feeling.”

The Leicester mobile collection team, which runs the donation sessions in Melton Mowbray, surprised Ken with a congratulatory balloon to mark his milestone.

Adele Mayer, the team’s Senior Sister at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We’d like to thank Ken for his incredible dedication and commitment.

"He is part of a very special club of high milestone donors that saves and improve lives.

"Out of all the people who give blood just one in 100 will reach 100 donations.

“We always need new donors to replace those people who can no longer donate for reasons such as age, ill health and pregnancy.

"We especially need younger donors, male donors, and donors of black heritage.

“Giving blood is amazing – and you will save lives.”

Mobile sessions like the Melton one are always popular and often have limited availability.

There tends to be more appointments available at permanent donor centres in large towns and cities – donors are encouraged to check blood.co.uk for latest availability.