Melton Hospital patients receive special gift on Christmas Day

In-patients at Melton Mowbray Hospital woke up on Christmas morning with a gift thanks to the generosity of supporters of the Age UK.

The charity teamed up with University Hospitals of Leicester and Leicester Partnership Trust (LPT) for the initiative, which was called Making Christmas Special.

The aim was to ensure every older patient in a hospital bed had something to unwrap on Christmas Day.

Members of the public brought donations to Age UK shops across LeicesterShire and Rutland and to collecting points at the hospitals.

These were then sorted into goodie bags and distributed to hospitals and in-patient wards across both counties.

Nikki Beacher, LPT’s head of service for community hospitals, said: “We would like to thank all those who made donations this year.

“It really is appreciated by our patients.”