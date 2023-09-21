Members of Support and Connections wearing fancy dress for their fundraising week

Support and Connections, which meets at a venue in King’s Road, had a fancy dress fundraising week in aid of a new chemotherapy treatment bed at Leicester Royal Infirmary’s oncology unit.

Nancy Storer, senior administrator for the group, said: “It was such a fun week, and everyone put so much effort into their costumes.

"We received lots of donations and are so grateful for the ongoing support of our local community."

She added: “Through being sponsored for dressing up and through selling raffle tickets we are so happy to say we were able to raise a total of £1,300 towards this cause.