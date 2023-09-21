News you can trust since 1859
Melton group raises more than £1,000 for chemotherapy treatment bed

Members of a Melton group which offers opportunities for people with disabilities have raised hundreds of pounds for equipment for a local hospital.
By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Members of Support and Connections wearing fancy dress for their fundraising weekMembers of Support and Connections wearing fancy dress for their fundraising week
Members of Support and Connections wearing fancy dress for their fundraising week

Support and Connections, which meets at a venue in King’s Road, had a fancy dress fundraising week in aid of a new chemotherapy treatment bed at Leicester Royal Infirmary’s oncology unit.

Nancy Storer, senior administrator for the group, said: “It was such a fun week, and everyone put so much effort into their costumes.

"We received lots of donations and are so grateful for the ongoing support of our local community."

She added: “Through being sponsored for dressing up and through selling raffle tickets we are so happy to say we were able to raise a total of £1,300 towards this cause.

“We are so pleased with the amount we were able to raise and hope that it really makes a difference to people receiving life-saving care on the oncology unit.”

