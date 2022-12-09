Latham House Medical Practice

Latham House Medical Practice say the rising activity is linked to recent publicity over the deaths of nine UK children from Strep A in the last four months and hundreds of cases being diagnosed in the East Midlands.

A message posted on surgery’s website states: “Understandably, parents are concerned regarding the national news of child infections.

"This has led to a significant increase in demand to our immediate access service and hospital emergency departments.

"If you are concerned regarding seasonal child infections please be aware there are some useful resources available for parents on group A streptococcus, scarlet fever and other childhood illnesses and injuries available on our website.

“Please consider reading this material to better understand if your child needs urgent clinical intervention in the first instance.”