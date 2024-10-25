St Mary's Birth Centre in Melton Mowbray has been nominated for a national award

The team at Melton Mowbray’s St Mary’s Birth Centre has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

The Thorpe Road unit is shortlisted twice for ‘maternity team of the year’ in the 2024 MAMA Academy Awards – once for the birth centre and also for its midwives.

The other three contenders are Hull Royal Infirmary Bereavement Midwifery Team, Lewisham and Greenwich Bereavement Midwifery and the Bereavement Team at King’s College Hospital.

MAMA Academy is the safer pregnancy charity which aims to empower all maternity professionals and expectant parents on stillbirth prevention methods to help more babies arrive safely.

Staff at St Mary’s will find out if they’ve won on awards presentation night on Tuesday November 19.

The nominations are a boost for the birth centre, which has been earmarked for closure as part of major reorganisation of county maternity services with everything consolidated at Leicester hospitals.

Campaign group, Save St Mary’s Birth Centre, which fought to retain the unit, were delighted to hear about the award shortlisting.

They posted on their Facebook page: “What wonderful news that St Mary’s Birth Centre, Melton Mowbray, has been shortlisted for ‘Maternity Team of the Year’.

“We are absolutely thrilled for them! Richly deserved.

“Wishing them lots of luck for the final results.”

Organisers of the 2024 MAMA Academy Awards commented: “After receiving an overwhelming number of inspiring nominations, we've narrowed down the exceptional individuals and teams who have truly gone above and beyond in supporting expectant parents and their babies.

“The shortlist represents those who have made outstanding contributions to maternal and infant health, showcasing extraordinary care, compassion, and dedication across all areas of maternity care.

"To all the nominees and our shortlisted stars, thank you for your tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of so many.

"Together, we are shining a light on the importance of compassionate, equitable, and exceptional maternity care.”

No date has been given for the closure of St Mary’s Birth Centre and the relocation of the midwifery-led service to Leicester General Hospital.

But University Hospitals of Leicester say they hope to complete the planned £450M modernisation of health services – which also includes new maternity and children's hospitals at Leicester Royal Infirmary - by 2030.