St Mary's Birth Centre in Melton Mowbray

A decision was taken to close St Mary’s Birth Centre three years ago following a public consultation into the provision of healthcare services across Leicestershire and Rutland.

Local campaigners were ‘devastated’ by the move after more than 6,000 people signed three petitions calling for the retention of the unit, which gives a consistently high standard of care for mums before, during and after they have given birth.

They also felt the birth centre was not being promoted enough to county parents to increase the number of families using it.

But the health authority said it was no longer viable, with an average of three births there per week, and it decided to progress plans to consolidate maternity services at hospitals in the city as part of a £450million transformation of health services in the two counties.

University Hospitals of Leicester chief nurse, Julie Hogg, told the Melton Times: “Since the consultation was carried out, we have been working closely with the national New Hospitals Programme to ensure the new, state-of-the-art facilities are in place by 2030."

On the changes to maternity services parents can expect, Ms Hogg explained: “A public consultation carried out in 2020 asked people about a set of proposals to transform acute and maternity services in our area.

"The public broadly supported proposals for a new Women's Hospital at the Leicester Royal Infirmary.

“This is supported by the move of the midwifery-led birthing unit, currently situated at St Mary's Hospital, to the Leicester General Hospital.

"Locating this service at the LGH means more women across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland can benefit from the kind of care provided at St Mary’s, with specialist services nearby in the event of an emergency.

“This approach will also support partners staying overnight and provide a 14-bed facility to help prevent mums being separated from their babies.”

The health authority say relocating the baby unit to Leicester would make it more accessible to more women in the two counties.